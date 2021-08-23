There's an effort underway to bring a hospital back to San Patricio County

To accomplish this, residents will see an item placed on the November ballot to create a hospital district.

SAN PATRICIO, Texas — Its been almost four years since their last medical facility in Aransas Pass was critically damaged during Hurricane Harvey. It never re-opened.

Right now, if someone in San Patricio has an emergency, they are taken by ambulance to a hospital outside of the County, most likely Corpus Christi.

It's something that means longer travel and wait times to get the medical care they need.

"One of the things we see, people will wait until they are really bad, because they just don't want to that emergency room and spend all that time so we are hoping with a community hospital," Dr. James Mobley with San Pat said.

At one point, the County had five hospitals, but in 2017, their last remaining hospital over in Aransas Pass was destroyed by Harvey.

Dr. Mobley said they critically need their hospital again. To accomplish this, residents will see an item placed on the November ballot to create a hospital district.

If passed, property owners would see a tax increase of about 10 cents per $100 valuation.

"If this doesn't pass, we will not see a hospital in my lifetime," Dr. Mobley added.