'I'm sorry. I didn't mean to': Man charged with murder of Kingsville police officer makes first court appearance

Alfredo Deleon responded to 3news when asked how he felt about the situation.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The man who was charged with the murder of fallen Kingsville Officer Sherman Benys made his first appearance in court Wednesday.

Alfredo Deleon was charged with capital murder of a police officer after police say he shot veteran police Officer Sherman Benys on Monday, Nov.1. Benys died from his injuries days later.

Benys was laid to rest Tuesday.

Deleon was brought in to the Kleberg County Courthouse Wednesday afternoon along with the defendant in another murder case, Adam Williams. Williams was there to make an official plea as part of a plea bargain he accepted in court last week.

For Deleon, however, it was his first time appearing in court since the day of the shooting.

"They shot at me first," Deleon said as authorities led him into the courthouse.

3News asked Deleon if he had anything to say to the family of Officer Benys, to which he replied, "I'm sorry. I didn't mean to."

While some might say that was a confession from Deleon, Kleberg County District Attorney John Hubert said he could not comment on the case, or whether or not Deleon has officially confessed to the crime.

During Wednesday's hearing, Benys' family was sitting in the front row. Deleon looked visibly upset as he awaited Judge Jack Pulcher, wiping tears from his face throughout most of the hearing.

Pulcher assigned Deleon a court-appointed attorney, and also notified the district attorney that they would have 30 days to decide whether or not they will pursue the death penalty against Deleon.

3News will keep you updated as this case unfolds.

