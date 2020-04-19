CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The COVID-19 pandemic continues to rapidly change lives around the world.

Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi’s Mary and Jeff Bell Library is working to ensure the personal accounts, experiences, and first-hand stories of the Coastal Bend community are properly recorded and archived during this significant time in the nation’s history.

"Now through Thursday, December 31, 2020, community members and Island University students, faculty, and staff are encouraged to lend their stories to the Special Collections and Archives of the Bell Library, joining other accounts in history that could provide insight into the changes in policy and government for decades to come," said TAMU-CC officials.

“The COVID-19 pandemic is a democratizing experience; it’s affecting everyone’s daily life currently in America. The transition to working at home, wearing masks, conference calling, and fearing a trip to the grocery store was rapid and life-altering,” said Lori Atkins, Director of Special Collections and Archives.

“There is a before time, the battle time we are living through now, and an after time where a new normalcy will gradually be accepted with the terrible truth that this pandemic was real. By contributing to this collection of COVID-19 experiences participants will be leaving a witness account of this time for future generations to study,” added Atkins.

The Bell Library currently holds more than 300 special collections including research papers from Daniel E. Kilgore, Mexican American political papers from Dr. Hector P. Garcia, Irene Peña Cipriano, and Congressman Solomon Ortiz, along with many more, officials say.

"These collections showcase the community’s history through letters, scrapbooks, photos, correspondences, and other records and artifacts," said officials.

For the COVID-19 history harvest, similar items like photographs, recorded phone calls, podcast/interviews, videos, social media posts, screenshots, Twitter/Instagram hashtags, and Memes are wanted.

To comply with social distancing efforts, contributors are asked to use this Google Form to submit items.

The Google Form will allow participants to sign a virtual deed of gift and it provides important information about the copyright and use of content, officials say.

“History is made of individual actions, that are then interpreted to understand the past,” said Amanda Kowalski, Bell Library Special Collections and Archives Information Specialist.

“Many people believe their voices won’t be heard but the truth is, history is made from the lived experiences of everyone within the community – your voice and experience matter,” added Kowalski.

Results from the archives will play a vital role for our future generations.

“I encourage everyone, no matter your age or situation, to gather your experiences in one of the formats we listed and share your experiences with our archives,” said Atkins. “This is how your voice lives on for future generations.”

For more information about the Bell Library’s COVID-19 History Harvest, click here or email specialcollections@tamucc.edu.

