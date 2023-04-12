Judge denies motion to dismiss lawsuit remove Mark Gonzalez

The Nueces County District Attorney will have to continue to defend himself against a conservative leader looking to oust him from office.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A motion to dismiss filed in the case to remove Nueces County District Attorney Mark Gonzalez from office was denied by visiting judge David Peeples on Wednesday.

Gonzalez attorney Christopher Gale said he filed the motion because he doesn't believe the plaintiff, Colby Wiltse, and county attorney Jenny Dorsey haven't met the burden of proof.

"They’re up to their second amended pleading," Gale said Wednesday morning. "I guess they just can figure out how to file the correct things, but we have filed two motions to dismiss because they’re simply not following the rules and haven’t satisfied the burdens that are necessary in removal proceedings for verifications."

In the motion, Gale and Gonzalez state that the court decided against pursuing several allegations in Wiltse's original petition filed in January because there wasn't corroborating evidence, and that those allegations also should have been left out of the lawsuit county attorney Jenny Dorsey refiled in March.

A petition was filed by a local conservative group to remove Gonzalez for several charges, including incompetence.

"The last motion was denied by Judge Peeples, so we’re gonna proceed forward, but at least that puts an endgame to what they believe is sufficient and what I believe is insufficient," Gale said. "Hopefully we won’t ever have to test that theory, but if we do, at least we can get on with it."

Meanwhile, county commissioners were scheduled to vote whether or not to pay Gonzalez's legal fees during their regularly scheduled meeting on Wednesday.