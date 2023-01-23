Conservative leader sues to remove Mark Gonzalez as Nueces County District Attorney

The Nueces County leader of a conservative nonprofit filed a 119-page lawsuit to remove Gonzalez, alleging numerous failings while in office.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Nueces County leader of a conservative nonprofit has filed a lawsuit to remove Nueces County District Attorney Mark Gonzalez from office.

Colby Wiltse laid out his case against Gonzalez in a 119-page court filing late Friday afternoon.

The allegations broadly accuse Gonzalez of:

mishandling the Breanna Wood murder case

lengthy trial delays caused by lack of oversight and procedures

failing to pursue indictments or revoke probation

dismissing a high number of felony and misdemeanor cases

choosing not to prosecute people for abortions or transgender surgeries

failing to adequately address prosecutor staffing shortages

advertising for his store and restaurant (Cruiser’s Country Store) using government property

attending progressive DA conferences without disclosing travel benefits

3NEWS has reached out to Gonzalez and top Nueces County prosecutor Angelica Hernandez for comment. They have the lawsuit but have not yet issued a formal response.

Sources tell 3NEWS it’s likely that Judge David Stith of the 319th District Court will recuse himself and an out-of-town judge would be assigned to the case.

3NEWS has reported on some of what Wiltse alleges in the lawsuit. That includes when the Texas Attorney General’s Office took away the Breanna Wood murder case from the Nueces County District Attorney’s Office.

Anchor Rudy Treviño reported on the backlog of cases and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The lawsuit does not address the pandemic's impact on either the backlog or trial delays.

Gonzalez is also on record saying that he will not prosecute abortion cases or families who allow their children to receive gender-affirming care. A number of other progressive district attorneys in Texas have also made similar pledges.

Wiltse’s lawsuit says that Gonzalez has run afoul of both state law and the Texas Constitution and looks to have him removed immediately.

Who is Colby Wiltse?

Wiltse is the executive director of the Nueces County chapter of County Citizens Defending Freedom USA, a national nonprofit based in Florida that fights for conservative causes.