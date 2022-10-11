King theater students invite you to their swamp for 'Shrek the Musical Jr.'

The show will run at 7:30 p.m. Thursday night, Friday night and Nov. 18 at the CCISD Auditorium at Veterans Memorial.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Shrek the Musical Jr. will be performed CCISD Auditorium at Veterans Memorial High School Thursday and Friday.



CCISD is putting on the play in collaboration The King Theatre Arts Club, and

costumes for the stage version of the fan-favorite film are on point.



Lord Farquad, Donkey, The Gingerbread Man and all the fairy tale creatures, of course, hit the stage starting at 7:30 p.m.



If you plan on heading out, tickets are $5 a child and $7 for adults.



If you aren’t able to go this week, don’t worry -- there will also be one more show next Friday at 7:30 p.m.

