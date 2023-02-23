Kingsville police to jail those who haven't paid fines by March 3

Drivers have racked up some $4 million in unpaid traffic fines as the Great Texas Warrant Roundup goes underway.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Kingsville City Manager Mark McLaughlin said there are some $4 million in outstanding traffic fines that haven’t been paid by residents.



The Great Texas Warrant Round Up is now taking place across the state.

In Kingsville, there are 13,000 unpaid tickets totaling nearly $4 million. Beginning on March 3, the amnesty period ends and police will start arresting people who refuse to pay.

Kingsville Police Chief Rick Torres said that drivers with unpaid tickets are going to be taken into custody.

"They will be placed in jail. They will serve their time. They will come and see the judge, but again that's not the focus. Our focus is get the people to go ahead and comply and take care of their fines so they’re not outstanding and we can all move forward," he said.

The city is hoping residents will stop by municipal court to handle their unpaid fines. Workers can help residents get off the warrant list by either setting up a payment plan or accepting their payment in full. Residents can also pay by telephone and online.

Court Clerk Victoria Butler said her department is available to help people get their tickets taken care of.

"Come on in, take care of your citations. We’re here, we are friendly, and we’re here to help," she said.

McLaughlin said that $4 million could be put to good use as the city is primed for growth.

"The growth is coming to the city mainly to the south and I need to get a new fire station to the south and we have to man it. So that’s why were increasing the fire department billets a certain number every year as well as police," he said.

Torres said he can use more officers on the street.

"Obviously, we would love to have more officers so that we could provide a better service. Obviously, that would help us to raise salaries," he said.