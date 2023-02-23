Resolution for new Nueces County district courts on hold

A board of judges sent the resolution to commissioners in hopes of gathering support for a request to the Texas Legislature.

A resolution discussed by Nueces County Commissioners Court Thursday would support creating two new district courts.

A board of judges sent the resolution to commissioners in hopes of gathering support for a request to the Texas Legislature to add the courts.

But that item was tabled after it was met with opposition in court Thursday after public comments from the Nueces County District Attorney's Office.

The board's support of the resolution is based on the new courts assisting the county's current civil and criminal caseloads. But the officials said the county is not prepared for the financial and logistical burden the new courts could bring.

Precinct 2 Nueces County Commissioner Joe Gonzalez said more needs to be considered before two new district courts are created. He said there are space concerns at the courthouse and in the jail.

"If we're going to have more courts, you're probably going to need a bigger jail, right, I mean so, where's you know, we need to look at everything. So, we've got to make smart decisions on this," he said.

Employee pay is also something Gonzalez is concerned with if the new courts are approved. Since more money would go towards funding them, less would go towards raises for county employees.

Nueces County First Assistant District Attorney Angelica Hernandez said each district court has a $600,000 budget, not including costs for equipment and supplements for judges.

"If you're looking to spend $2 million, then open it up to other aspects of Nueces County that can use it much more," she said.

Hernandez said multiple county departments could be burdened if the courts are added. That includes the district attorney's office, which is already down 13 prosecutors.

"I don't believe our criminal justice system here will survive an additional two district courts, and so I ask you to really think about it," she said.

The resolution to add the courts was tabled by commissioners after Hernandez's public comments. Gonzalez said Nueces County might not need as many courts as other larger Texas counties to solve the caseload problem.

"It all depends on the caseload, all depends on how many cases you're getting rid of. You can have 10 more courts, but if you're not getting rid of the cases then it's not really working right," he said.

If the Texas Legislative body votes to create one or both new district courts, Nueces County would fund all court services and the state would only pay the judge's salary.