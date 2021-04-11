Kingsville Senior Patrolman Sherman Otto Benys Jr. services

The city of Kingsville will be honoring Patrolman Benys Monday and Tuesday, Nov 8-9.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Funeral services for fallen Kingsville Police Officer Senior Patrolman Sherman Otto Benys Jr. will be held Monday and Tuesday at St. Gertrude the Great Catholic Church in Kingsville, Texas.

The public is welcome to honor the memory and sacrifice the veteran officer who dedicated 19 years of his life protecting and serving the Kingsville community.

Media is asked to remain outside where a video wall with a live stream of the services will be provided for overflow attendees. Services will also be streamed live on the Kingsville Police Department Facebook Page.

The service schedule is as follows:

Monday, November 8: Visitation at St. Gertrude the Great Catholic Church, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Rosary begins at 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday, November 9: Funeral Service at St. Gertrude the Great Catholic Church, 11 a.m.

Tuesday, November 9: Procession past Kingsville Police Department and to Chamberlain Cemetery, 12:30 p.m.

Chief Ricardo Torres, the officers and staff of the Kingsville Police Department and the family of Patrolman Benys remain overwhelmed by the support of our law enforcement brothers and sisters, and the citizens of the region for their prayers, blood and monetary donations.

Chief Torres asks that you continue to keep Patrolman Benys’ wife, Vicky, his daughter Breanne, son Benjamin and daughter Bailey in your prayers during this challenging time.

We at KIII offer our thanks to Patrolman Benys for his service and sacrifice, and our condolences to his family. We hope his memory is a blessing.

