Lawmakers try to decide how to spend $32M surplus

$432 billion is more than the entire budget of 29 other states in the country. And deciding how to spend those funds is not as easy as residents might think.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Three days into the regular 140-day legislative session and lawmakers will be trying to pack a lot into a short amount of time.

The big question they are grappling with in Austin remains: what to do with the more than $32 billion surplus that they have to spend.

$10 billion of those funds will go into the state's savings account. The Republicans want to use another $15 billion to lower property taxes. However, Inside Texas Politics' host Jason Whitely told 3NEWS that there is a better way to use that money.

"They think it's best to let Texans decide how to spend their own tax money, so they're talking about maybe trying to give a check back to Texans to let them spend it on lowering property taxes if they want, their child's tuition, put it in the bank, put it in their business -- whatever they can think of," he said.

That still leaves another $7 billion to allocate to a specific cause. Various groups are in Austin this week -- including some people from Corpus Christi, who are lobbying their own projects.

Republicans have the most votes in both the house and the senate here in Texas and will likely have have the final say on how any of that money is spent.

