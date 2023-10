It was just two months ago when Tejeda pleaded guilty to the murder of his ex-girlfriend Breanna Wood.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Joseph Tejeda, the longest-serving inmate in the Nueces County Jail, was transferred and is now in custody of the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.

Sandra Vasquez, a co-defendant in the case who is also being charged in Wood's murder, is expected to be in court for a pre-trial hearing on Tuesday.