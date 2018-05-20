WATCH LIVE
On Air 9:53PM
86
Corpus Christi, TX
Corpus Christi Weather Summary: 86 degrees
Menu
KIII Alert Center
Live Video
Breaking
News
Weather
Delays/
Closings
Sponsored by
News
Local
Money
Entertainment
Nation Now
Health
Politics
Life
Community
Weather & Traffic
Current Weather
Radar
Maps
Hourly & 10-Day
Traffic
Driving Smart
Harvey
Sports
Latest Sports
Athlete of the Week
Blitz Band of the Week
Friday Night Sports Blitz
High School Sports
Hooks
IceRays
Islanders
Javelinas
Sportsmanship Awards
Features
3Star Student
Community Calendar
Contests
DEALBOSS
DIY
Domingo Live!
Food
Hot Jobs
Magnify Money
Military Matters
Oscars
Paws for Pets
Someone to Know
Media
Video
Photos
Connect
About Us
Contact Us
Advertise
Jobs
Meet the Team
TV Listings
© 2018 KIII-TV. All Rights Reserved.
LOCAL
Make sure to buckle up, the 'Click it or Ticket' Campaign starts Monday!
Author:
Michelle Pedraza
Published:
6:16 PM CDT May 20, 2018
Updated:
6:16 PM CDT May 20, 2018
© 2018 KIII
Terms of Service
Privacy Notice
Your California Privacy Notice
Ad Choices
EEO Public File Report
FCC Online Public Inspection File
Closed Captioning Procedures
© 2018 KIII-TV. All Rights Reserved.