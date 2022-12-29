Man arrested after setting grandmother's house on fire in Corpus Christi, officials say

The 82-year-old grandmother was trying to get her grandson to leave the property when he set the house on fire, officials said

Example video title will go here for this video

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — An elderly Corpus Christi woman is without a home this morning after officials said her grandson set her house on fire while she was trying to get him to leave the property.

Corpus Christi Fire Department Captain Ted Vicha said they responded to the fire on the 2200 block of Prescott just after 8 a.m. The woman was trying to get the man to leave and he refused, but eventually set the house on fire and left the scene.

The man was caught a short time later by Corpus Christi police officers, Vicha said.

The Red Cross has been notified, but the woman will be staying with her son for the time being, officials said.

This is developing story. Stay with 3NEWS throughout the day for updates.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.

Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!

Put your name and contact information below, or email tell3@kiiitv.com, so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.