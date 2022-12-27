CCFD, CCPD warn residents of dry conditions ahead of celebratory fireworks

If you plan on ringing in the new year with fireworks, CCFD Fire Marshal Randy Paige said that fire dangers are higher due to dry grass from the recent freeze.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi area is under a grass fire threat due to recent dry conditions, according to CCFD Fire Marshal Randy Paige.

He said that the conditions are not ideal when it comes to celebratory fireworks.

"Anytime you have a freeze like we've had and you kill a lot of vegetation, it's going to dry up quickly and become more susceptible to fire conditions," Paige said. "If the humidity drops below 40 percent it really gets prime time for grassfires."

Paige said fireworks in the city are illegal and if residents are shooting them off in the county to be careful about where they land. Corpus Christi Police Department Lt. Michael Pena said that officers will be out enforcing the law.

"The fines reach up to $2,000, so if not for the safety aspect of it, fireworks can be dangerous. You can set someone's house on fire. The grass is still dry, even if it's winter time. So we definitely discourage people from popping fireworks."

