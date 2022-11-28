Man shot, killed by Corpus Christi police during domestic dispute identified

Jose Torres, 46, was shot by a Corpus Christi police officer during a domestic dispute, Chief Mike Markle said.

Example video title will go here for this video

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The man shot and killed by a Corpus Christi police officer Friday evening during a domestic disturbance at a Westside apartment complex has been identified by the Nueces County Medical Examiner's Office as Jose Torres, 46.

Corpus Christi Police Chief Mike Markle said a woman called police just after 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 25 and said her boyfriend had a weapon and was prepared to use it.

"Female caller said her boyfriend had hurt himself, had injured her, had weapons and threatened to use those weapons," Markle said. "Said if officers arrived, he was going to use those weapons against the officers. Apparently it seemed like a potential violent encounter."

Markle said there were several officers on scene, Torres had a "long-arm weapon," and one of his officers shot and killed the man. Markle did not know how many shots were fired. The officer was the only one who fired.

Torres died at the scene. No information was given about the extent of the woman's injuries and no police officers were hurt. The names and experience levels of the officers involved were also not yet available.

The officers who were involved have been placed on administrative leave, which is standard procedure.

Sr. Digital Content Producer Haley Williams contributed to this story.

Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!

Put your name and contact information below, or email tell3@kiiitv.com, so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.