CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A man remains in serious condition after crashing his motorcycle near the Kostoryz exit on SH 358, eastbound.

It was just after 4:45 p.m. on Sunday afternoon when the motorcyclist lost control and crashed his bike.

According to police, the motorcyclist may have broken both of his legs as a result of the wreck.

Officials have blocked off the SPID until they are able to fully investigate the crash.

3News will keep you updated as more details become available.

