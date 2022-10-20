Texas State Museum of Asian Cultures hosts educational and spooky immersive play

The Curse of Rangda is an upcoming play that will take participants through the museum for a spooky experience.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — In collaboration with Zero Untitled Films, the Texas State Museum of Asian Cultures and Education Center is hosting an immersive-style, haunted play.

"The Curse of Rangda" will take participants through the museum while 'strange happenings' take place. The plot of the play is focused around Rangda, a mythology derived from Bali. Rangda is the antagonist of the play, as she was known as a demon-queen who ate kids (as the tale goes).

The creators of the play came up with the idea from scratch, by walking through the museum and looking for what they could use for this year's spooky play. They settled on Rangda and her story.

The play will not be a tour of the museum, but a play-experience that utilizes the entire museum building to tell the story.

It is PG-13 and families are invited to join in the educational and spooky experience. You can pre-register here.