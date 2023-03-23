New high school building for Skidmore-Tynan ISD delayed due to shortage of materials

3NEWS was told that 70 percent of the steel joists are in place and that 45 percent of the roof deck is installed.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Skidmore students won't be moving into the new high school when classes start back up in the fall.

Skidmore-Tynan Independent School District Superintendent Rick Waterhouse said that due to the scarcity of materials -- students will have to wait a little longer for the new building.

"It's been supply chain and key things, HVAC and steel and masonry things that you wouldn't think would be affected," he said.

The district passed a $14.6 million bond to build the new high school, but that cost has gone north of $18 million because of prices going up.