Nueces County Commissioners select new chief medical examiner

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Nueces County recently announced it's new chief medical examiner in commissioners court Wednesday.

Dr. Scott Luzi is set to become the next chief medical examiner.

The decision is contingent upon Luzi both accepting the offer and also completing the necessary application requirements.

Luzi comes to to the Coastal Bend from Riverside California. Nueces County Judge Barbara Canales said he has exemplary work experience.

