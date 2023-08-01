Nueces County Junior Livestock show kicks off with horse show

The livestock show will run until January 21, finishing with a blue-ribbon sale.

Example video title will go here for this video

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Nueces County Junior Livestock show was held at the Richard m. Bourchard Regional Fairgrounds.

Exhibitors gathered in Robstown to begin this year's livestock show with a horse show. 18 kids competed with ages ranging from third to twelfth grade.

Event organizers said starting with the horse show sets the stage for the talent you'll see at the 2023 livestock show.

Sharee Weaver is the president of the Nueces County Junior Livestock show, also running the horse show with a committee of 12 people. She spoke with 3NEWS and said, "It's really neat to have the public come out and just walk through the couple barns and see everything that these kids in this county have done. It is really amazing."

Weaver grew up raising horses and pigs for the livestock show, she said she knows the hard work it takes to compete here. "They work with these horses every day and put in a lot of time and effort to them, so it's really something to watch them work together." Weaver explained.

Coral Jungman competed in the horse show for the first time. She said she trained with her horse for at least a year, and it runs in the family. "My uncle's a cowboy and he, like, used to ride bucking broncos and stuff, so I think it came from that side of the family for sure." Jungman added.

Jungman told 3NEWS that it's a full commitment to raise and train her horse but felt prepared to compete.

Jungman said, "I like to spend as much time as I possibly can with her. So, I'm home-schooled, so I can get my school done pretty quick and then I have the rest of the day to go out there and spend with her and ride her."

The hard work paid off, Jungman scored 2nd in her first two competitions.

Also in attendance was Ava Maslyk, last year's livestock show queen and Flour Bluff High School graduate. She offered her advice to the girls competing for the title this year.

"Know that your words have meaning and that what you're competing for is, is a way to bring awareness and bring involvement to the Nueces County Junior Livestock Show." Maslyk said.

Maslyk told 3NEWS that this year's queen's contest is completely sold out and is happy to see the growth.

Organizers explained that visitors this year's show will see animals, agricultural mechanics, homemaking and much more. The livestock show will run until January 21, finishing with a blue-ribbon sale.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.

Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!

Put your name and contact information below, or email tell3@kiiitv.com, so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.