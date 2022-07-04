Nueces County Public Health District hosts a Health Fair

This event is part of National Public Health Week. It gave residents the opportunity to learn about existing programs and services provided by the Health District.

Example video title will go here for this video

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Nueces County Public Health District hosted a one-day Health Fair Thursday afternoon.

It provided residents the opportunity to learn about existing programs and services provided by the Health District. Some of which include:

COVID-19 vaccinations and booster clinics.

WIC nutrition education for optimal childhood development

Public health emergency preparedness

This event is part of National Public Health Week, which is observed the first week of April each year.

Interim Assistant Health Director Dr. Kim Onufrak had this to say about the event, "We wanted to do a brand reopening of the new City Health District, and it's also World Health Day, so we thought this was the perfect day to reintroduce the Health District to the public. We also wanted to invite our community partners here, so our Health Fair also includes the different departments that we have here at the Health District, plus 17 of our community partners are here as well."

They say they also hope to have diabetes education along with other information sessions starting up in the near future.

For more information about the Nueces County Public Health District, including upcoming events, visit cctexas.com/health.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.