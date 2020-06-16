CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — If you missed it online Saturday, the Padre Island National Seashore released another wave of Kemp's Ridley sea turtles.

It happened early Saturday morning and it was streamed live on Facebook. Park rangers announced last month that they were not going to have public sea turtle release events this summer because of COVID-19 concerns.

