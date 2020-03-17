CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — We know of at least two local restaurants taking the lead in the Coastal Bend by being the first to voluntarily close their dining rooms to customers.

The Black Sheep Bistro and the Angry Marlin, both on Padre Island, will only be delivering their food, primarily to Island customers. The owner said the decision comes amid concerns not only for their customers but for their employees.

Glenn Mier is rolling the dice in hopes that his decision to focus on "delivery only," for the time being, will pay off -- not just economically, but more importantly, for the safety of all.

"I didn't want the tourists to somehow connect with my regulars in the restaurant because obviously they're coming here and the tourists are coming here, so I didn't want to be part of that interaction where that maybe they would contact it through people I don't know," Mier said.

Mier's establishments, the Angry Marlin and the Black Sheep Bistro, are well known hangouts for Island residents, but it's during this time of year, Spring Break, that's especially important.

"The locals that live here, a lot of them are retired. A lot of older people. They frequent both my restaurants everyday, so they really keep me afloat," Mier said. "The tourists, they're the gravy. Unfortunately I'm not going to get the gravy this year, but it's the locals that pay the bills."

Mier made the announcement Monday on social media telling customers this is what's right for him, his employees, but most importantly for those who call the Island home.

Both restaurants are promoting their phone numbers for delivery orders only. You can call them at the numbers below:

Black Sheep Bistro: 210-418-4819

The Angry Marlin: 210-272-9973

"Yeah, I'm trying to get ahead of this individually," Mier said. "The other restaurants, they're doing what they're going to do, they're making decisions what's best for them and I'm doing what's best for me."

