CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Law enforcement agencies are teaming up this holiday season to try to reduce crime and to keep everyone as safe as possible.

The Corpus Christi Police Department announced its plan of action, which includes stepped up patrols around the busiest shopping centers.

The big message police are sending out during the 2019 holiday shopping season is for shoppers to plan ahead.

"Bad guys are all around and are always looking anywhere they can," CCPD Lt. Colby Burris said.

According to Burris, they'll be out patrolling for crooks in areas such as La Palmera Mall and Moore Plaza.

Burris encourages shoppers to also to do their part to hide, lock, and take.

"Build into your shopping plan, some trips to go home so you can take that stuff out of your vehicle, so you don't risk it getting stolen when you go to another store," Burris said.

If you can't go home, be sure to hide gifts in a good spot in your vehicle like the trunk and keep those vehicles locked.

Burris was among the law enforcement that gathered at the police headquarters to map out their plans to make sure people are safe this holiday season.

"Those who are commuting to and from work who can avoid major shopping areas, please do so. Be aware of where you are going before you plan your trips. Don't be on your phone," Capt. Sherman said.

Police patrols, along with the Department of Public Safety, will also be looking for drunk drivers. They ask that if you plan on drinking to get a designated driver.

The Nueces County District Attorney's Office announced they would provide a phlebotomist to draw blood that will be used as evidence if someone is ultimately pulled over and arrested for DWI.

"They are going to be staffed every single day during the initiative," D.A. Mark Gonzalez said.

Nueces Co. Sheriff J.C. Hooper said the jail population right now is at 83%, so they have room, "If you Grinch someone's Christmas and you end up in the Nueces County Jail, you will get turkey on Thanksgiving. That is what is on the menu."

Police also ask that you avoid distractions in the car like texting and talking and watch for pedestrians.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: