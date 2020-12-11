Port of Corpus Christi holds annual state of port meeting

“This event showcases not only the tribulations that we've dealt with but also the successes that we've had,” CEO of the Port, Sean Strawbridge.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — There is no doubt 2020 has been a challenge for the community, the state and the nation, but also at the Port of Corpus Christi.

Thursday port leaders held their annual state of the port meeting put on by the united chamber of commerce. On stage, port CEO, Sean Strawbridge, took time to look back on the tragedy of the tule lake channel fire that claimed the lives of four people.

Nueces County Judge Barbara Canales was also in attendance at today's event and says it's the port's dedication to the community that has kept it thriving over the last year.

"When I was here for six years we made major strides in our efforts to not only garner support through legislation but also federal funding for our deepening and widening,” said Nueces County Judge Barbara Canales. “Now I see record revenues despite a pandemic and an energy crisis that almost would’ve crippled any community but not the Port of Corpus Christi.”

“This event showcases not only the tribulations that we've dealt with but also the successes that we've had,” said Strawbridge. “We are having yet another record year and we're very grateful for that.”