Pregnant woman sent to hospital after crash along Highway 44, County Road 93

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A crash between Agua Dulce and Banquete reportedly sent a pregnant mother to the hospital, according to authorities on the scene.

The crash involved two vehicles at Highway 44 and County Road 93. Emergency crews arrived around 3 p.m. Monday and had to direct traffic around the crash.

Units from the Nueces County Sheriff's Office, Agua Dulce Marshal's and the Precinct Five Constables Office were all on the scene.

Authorities said one vehicle had two women inside, one who was pregnant, along with two young children.

The children are said to have been wearing their seatbelts and are going to be ok.

A DPS trooper in charge of the investigation was unable to provide additional details.

