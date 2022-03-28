Rehabilitated turtles are on their way back home after today's release

The turtles were nursed back to health by a local animal rehabilitation center after a cold-stun and other injuries.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Six green turtles had been recovering from a cold-stun event, and other injuries, at the Texas Sealife Center. Today, the now healthy little guys were released back into their habitat.

The release took place on North Padre Island beach at mile marker 216. The event was open to the public, and over a hundred well-wishers showed up to cheer them on.

Tim Tristan, Veterinarian and Director of the Texas Sealife Center, believes the enthusiasm of the crowd is important for their mission. "I think the biggest thing we can do, is not just helping the turtles, but also educating the public and get them involved in this. The fact that we've had this many people come out today for this release really speaks volumes about what the community thinks about this ecosystem and where we live."

Tristan said there are more turtles being cared for at the center, and they hope to be able to bring those home soon, too.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.