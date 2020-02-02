ROBSTOWN, Texas — The Robstown Police and their Narcotics Division executed a search and arrest warrant on a 300 block of West Avenue B in Robstown, Texas on Friday night.

According to Robstown Police Officers, during the search, a large amount of crack-cocaine was located.

A 28-year-old male suspect was taken into custody on multiple charges including Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance and Abandoning or Endangering a Child.

The male suspect was transported to the Nueces County jail where he remains on a $100,000 bond.

Officials say this investigation is still ongoing and no other details can be released during this time.

This is a developing story and 3News will keep you updated as more information becomes available.

