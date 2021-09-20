New vaccine clinic at Robstown outlet mall sees low turnout on first day

Health Director Annette Rodriguez said the location was meant for those who didn't want to go all the way to the La Palmera Mall in Corpus Christi.

ROBSTOWN, Texas — The new vaccination clinic at the outlet mall in Robstown did not perform as expected.

During the first hour that it was open Monday, the vaccine clinic only had three people who came to get their shot.

Nueces County Public Health Director Annette Rodriguez said the location was meant for those who didn't want to go to the La Palmera Mall in Corpus Christi and be around a lot of foot traffic.

Last month, the La Palmera mall location saw over 11,000 individuals coming in to get the vaccine.

"We know that boosters are going to be approved. We saw Friday that the FDA was already approving," Rodriguez said. "But until the CDC approves us and the State approves us, that will be available for people who want to come and get their booster shots."