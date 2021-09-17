New COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Outlets at Corpus Christi Bay opens Monday

The clinic provides FREE Moderna, Pfizer, and Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A new COVID-19 vaccine clinic at the Outlets at Corpus Christi Bay will open Monday, Sept. 20.

The clinic will be located at the former Nike Store and will be open seven days a week. The clinic is open Monday through Saturday from 12:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. and Sunday from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

No appointment needed. The clinic provides FREE Moderna, Pfizer, and Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

First and second doses of the Pfizer vaccine are available for children ages 12 and older. Individuals aged 12 through 17 must have verbal or written parental consent to receive a Pfizer vaccination. First and second doses of the Moderna vaccine are available for anyone over the age of 18. The Johnson and Johnson ‘one & done’ vaccine is available for people 18 and older.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.