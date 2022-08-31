Rockport estimates 200,000 gallon wastewater spill due to heavy rain and bar screen failure

There was no discharge left on the city's property and the spill was self-contained in it's treatment plant.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The city of Rockport dealt with a wastewater spill Tuesday, estimated between 200 to 300 thousand gallons. Luckily, there was no discharge left on the city's property and the spill was self-contained in the city's treatment plant.

The city along with TCEQ worked quickly to handle the situation. The city notified citizens of the spill even though there was no threat to residential properties or drinking water. In addition to the heavy rain, there was a bar screen failure which caused this to happen.

Unfortunately this time of year with more rain activity, situations like these are common. 3NEWS spoke with Rockport City Manager, Vanessa Shrauner to find out the latest.

"Being that it was caused by heavy rains, most of the discharge was rainwater," Shrauner said. "But nothing made it in its way to ditches or neighboring properties before we were able to contain it and get it cleaned up."

The bar screen failure has already been repaired and replaced, but with more rain on the way, the city is ready to take on more challenges. Shrauner is taking on a more technological approach when it comes keeping staff informed.

"We also have our guys over there today, installing a little bit more advanced computer system," Shrauner said. "So hopefully, we could get our electronic notifications a little bit sooner. It's just, you know, every incident makes you better."

Shrauner is grateful for her staff's efficiency in working timely not only to notify Rockport residents, but also in handling the situation.

