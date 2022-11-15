Salvation Army purchases over $10k worth of toys for children this Christmas

Salvation Army Chairman Polly Harris said this year was a huge success thanks to the new partnership with Leadership of Corpus Christi.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Tuesday night at a local Walmart, The Salvation Army and Leadership class 51 teamed up to purchase $10,000 worth of Christmas gifts for children in need.

Shoppers could see the massive pile-up of toys for kids of all ages. Salvation Army Chairman Polly Harris said this year was a huge success thanks to the new partnership with Leadership of Corpus Christi.

"At Christmas time we want to make sure that every child has a very merry Christmas and gets what they deserve from Santa," she said.