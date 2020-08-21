Shooting at McDonald's near La Palmera Mall, suspect is in custody

A 21-year-old male was arrested. Two weapons have also been recovered by police, one revolver and one semi-automatic pistol.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Around 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Corpus Christi police received several calls about shots being fired at the McDonald's on Staples and South Padre Island Drive near La Palmera Mall.

Police say multiple rounds were fired into the restaurant by a man who later left the scene. Thankfully, no one was injured. A few windows were hit inside of the restaurant, however. Police say the man who was firing the weapon was a former employee of the restaurant.

Police say an off-duty officer was in the area and was able to follow the suspect. The man was then captured a couple of blocks away.

A 21-year-old White male was arrested. Two weapons have also been recovered by police, one revolver and one semi-automatic pistol.