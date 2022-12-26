SILVER ALERT: Elderly man missing out of Kingsville

Ralph Sparks, 90, has a cognitive impairment and was last seen on Dec. 23 in a blue 2020 Ford Fusion with TX License Plate NLT3578.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Kingsville Police Department is asking for help to find an elderly man who is missing.

A Silver Alert has been activated for Ralph Sparks, 90, who suffers from a cognitive impairment, officials said.

He is described as a white male, about 5’06”, 150 lbs, with white hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a dark blue coat, red button down, white undershirt, khaki pants, and black shoes. He was last seen on Dec. 23 near 925 E General Cavazos Blvd. in Kingsville in a blue 2020 Ford Fusion with TX License Plate NLT3578.

Officials said he may have scratches on his hands and some blood on his clothing. Law enforcement officials said they believe this disappearance poses a credible threat to their own health and safety.

If you have any information regarding this missing senior citizen, contact the Kingsville Police Department at (361) 592-4311.

