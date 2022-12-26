Hundreds of sea turtles at risk due to brutal weather

259 cold-stunned turtles have washed ashore during this recent cold snap. This makes them highly susceptible to predators and locals are racing to save them.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Over the past 72 hours, 259 cold-stunned green sea turtles washed up in the upper and lower Laguna Madre. Donna Shaver, Texas Coordinator of the Sea Turtle Stranding and Salvage Network spoke with 3NEWS about the effect it’s having on their population.

"The quicker they're brought to rehabilitation, better chance they've got of surviving to release," Shaver said. "We're pleased that the number isn't any larger, given the very cold temperatures we're experiencing."

The number of cold-stunned turtles this year is nothing compared to the worst year Donna Shaver has ever seen.

"...the winter of 2020 to 2021, where we had more than 13,000 cold stunned turtles found in the Texas coast," Shaver said.

As for what could be causing this, Shaver says Mother Nature is to blame for these periodic freezes, but climate change may also be a factor.

"There's some hypotheses, that perhaps there's more cold-stunning events happening, or we're seeing some very wide fluctuations in weather," Shaver said.

Shaver says it’s going to take more data, especially with the rise of the green sea turtle population.

“These freezes are happening more often,” Shaver said. “Of course, you're going to affect more turtles if there are more turtles out there.”

If you come across a cold-stunned turtle it will appear weak, lethargic and merely floating on the water. Officials ask that you stay by it.

"We can deputize them under the Good Samaritan clause, and have them meet with us somewhere to bring the turtles in, because they're scattered all about through a vast area where we can't possibly comb," Shaver said.

With the help of organizations that make it their life’s work to help these defenseless creatures, hopefully more turtles can be saved.

"Just a number of groups up and down the coast that are pitching in to try to save these, these beautiful, beautiful green turtles," Shaver said.

If you find a cold-stunned turtle in the upper Laguna Madre, you can call Donna Shaver at this number: 361-949-8173, extension 226.