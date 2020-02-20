CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Junior and high school students from Corpus Christi and Kingsville had the opportunity Tuesday to listen to a motivational speaker and author.

Sergio Tinoco spoke at H.M. King High School to students from Texas A&M University - Kingsville's Gear Up program.

The students learned about Tinoco's struggles growing up as a migrant worker, and he strove to get an education.

"A lot of schools have asked me to come to speak to the students. For me, it's an honor because I didn't have this when I was a kid in high school. I didn't have somebody telling me their story that they were migrant workers, that they were struggling with work and education and trying to figure out how to continue education, how to follow your dreams," Tinoco said.

The Gear Up program is designed to increase the number of low-income students who are prepared to enter and succeed in postsecondary education. The program currently serves three schools: Mary Carroll High School, H.M. King High School, and Roy Miller High School.

