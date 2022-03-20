Show your support for the Sinton Volunteer Fire Department today

Fulton Fire & Rescue will be at the intersection of Business 35 and 3036 for a fill-the-boot drive to help them get back on their feet.

FULTON, Texas — After fighting a massive brush fire a few days ago, the Sinton Volunteer Fire Department lost one of their trucks and several firemen suffered injuries.

According to a Facebook post, Fulton Fire & Rescue will be at the intersection of Business 35 and 3036 for a Fill the Boot drive to help them get back on their feet.

All funds will go directly to the Sinton Volunteer Fire Department.

Show up and show your support for the brave men and women who are battling fires during this troubling time. Any amount helps.

