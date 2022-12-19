Teen dies after his truck hit a concrete culvert in San Patricio County

Allister Logan Zimmerman, 17, died at the scene, DPS officials said.

SINTON, Texas — A teenager died after he drove his truck off the roadway and crashed into a concrete culvert on County Road 2249 in San Patricio County, according to DPS officials.

Allister Logan Zimmerman was driving northbound at 4:40 p.m. Friday when he drove off the roadway and crashed in a concrete culvert.

The 17-year-old Sinton teen died at the scene, officials said.

Zimmerman's vehicle was the only one involved in the accident.

DPS troopers are further investigating the crash.

