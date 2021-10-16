Texas State Aquarium offers Spooktacular event for family, children to dress up

The "Boo! In The Blue" event will feature spooky decorations along with photo opportunities, and special animal encounters.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Looking for a fun night out with your family? Texas State Aquarium may just have you covered.

The aquarium teamed up with Whataburger to host the "Boo! In The Blue" event this year.

According to the aquariums website the event will be held on three separate weekends throughout the month of October. This is in part to help minimize crowding.

– Saturday, Oct. 16th & Sunday, Oct. 17th

– Saturday, Oct. 23rd & Sunday, Oct. 24th

– Saturday, Oct. 30th & Sunday, Oct. 31st

Hours of the event will take place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Children ages 3 to 12 will receive 50 percent off admission if in costume. Also one children's discount is offered per one full priced adult admission.

Additionally in order to receive the discount tickets must be purchased online.

