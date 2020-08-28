Flour Bluff ISD announces Free and Reduced Price Lunch details for 2020-2021 school year

Applications are available to students at Flour Bluff ISD and online.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Flour Bluff Independent School District has released details of free and reduced-price meals being provided for students.

According to officials from Flour Bluff ISD, staff began distributing letters about eligibility benefits and any further actions required on July 1, 2020.

School officials say applications are also available at Flour Bluff ISD, located at 2505 Waldron Rd at the Central Kitchen or the Campus Office. Families may also fill out the application at www.SchoolLunchApp.com.

Criteria for Free and Reduced-Price Meal Benefits

The following criteria will be used to determine a child’s eligibility for free or reduced-price meal benefits:

Income

1. Household income that is at or below the income eligibility levels

Categorical or Automatic Eligibility

2. Household receiving Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF); or Food Distribution Program on Indian Reservations (FDPIR)

Program Participant

3. Child’s status as a foster child, homeless, runaway, migrant, or displaced by a declared disaster 4. Child’s enrollment in Head Start or Even Start

Income Eligibility

For those households that qualify for free or reduced-price meals based on income, an adult in the household must fill out free and reduced-price meal application and return it to Frances Rotramble, School Nutrition Secretary, 2505 Waldron Rd, Corpus Christi TX 78418, (361) 694-9034.

Those individuals filling out the application will need to provide the following information:

1. Names of all household members

2. Amount, frequency, and source of current income for each household member

3. Last 4 digits of the Social Security number of the adult household member who signs the application or, if the adult does not have a social security number, check the box for “No Social Security number”

4. Signature of an adult household member attesting that the information provided is correct

Categorical or Program Eligibility

Flour Bluff School Nutrition is working with local agencies to identify all children who are categorically and program eligible. Flour Bluff School Nutrition will notify the households of these children that they do not need to complete an application. Any household that does not receive a letter and feels it should have should contact Frances Rotramble, School Nutrition Secretary at (361) 694-903.

Any household that wishes to decline benefits should contact Frances Rotramble, School Nutrition Secretary at (361) 694-9034.

"Applications may be submitted anytime during the school year. The information households provide on the application will be used for the purpose of determining eligibility. Applications may also be verified by the school officials at any time during the school year," said Flour Bluff ISD officials.

Determining Eligibility

"Under the provisions of the free and reduced-price meal policy, School Nutrition Secretary, Frances Rotramble, will review applications and determine eligibility. Households or guardians dissatisfied with the Reviewing Official’s eligibility determination may wish to discuss the decision with the Reviewing Official on an informal basis," stated Flour Bluff ISD officials.

Households wishing to make a formal appeal for a hearing on the decision may make a request either orally or in writing to Joe Kelley, Acting Superintendent, 2505 Waldron Rd. Corpus Christi TX 78418, or call (361) 694-9205.

Unexpected Circumstances

According to Flour Bluff ISD officials, "if a household member becomes unemployed or if the household size increases, the household should contact the school. Such changes may make the children of the household eligible for benefits if the household’s income falls at or below the attached current income eligibility guidelines."