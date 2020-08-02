VICTORIA, Texas — On Friday night 721 churches, 50 different states, and 34 various countries celebrated a special 'Night to Shine' all thanks to Tim Tebow and his foundation.

With the help of 215,000 volunteers, more than 110,000 honored guests had a chance to experience an unforgettable prom night across the globe.

The Night to Shine prom event is dedicated to people with special needs, ages 14 and older.

Tim Tebow has held the Night to Shine event for six years in a row and plans on making it bigger every year.

"We’re going to roll out the red carpet. We’re going to crown every honored guest as King or Queen of the prom. We’re going to have masses of volunteers celebrating people with special needs and God's love for all of us. Generally speaking, this kind of thing doesn't happen in our society a lot. But on February 7th of this year, it's going to happen with over 215,000 volunteers in 34 countries, and we want you to be part of it. We want you to be part of a society and a culture where we see the worth in everyone, " stated Tim Tebow.

Some Victoria Independent School District staff and students were seen in attendance at last night's event at the Covenant Life Center in Victoria, Texas.

The Victoria ISD Special Education posted to their Facebook page Friday night "the Night to Shine prom event was amazing!! Everyone had a great time. Some VISD staff and students were spotted. From the red carpet to the dance floor to the sensory room smiles were abundant!"

For more information on how you can get involved with the Night to Shine event for the year 2021, visit The Tim Tebow Foundation website.

