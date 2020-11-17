Three Corpus Christi police officers involved in fatal shooting identified, investigation underway

The three officers are on paid administrative leave at this time in accordance with department practice and policy.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi Police released the information for the officers who were involved in the shooting on November 14, 2020.

A 66-year-old man died that night after he fired a shot at officers during a disturbance . One officer fired back and hit the man, Corpus Christi Police Chief Mike Markle said.

The three officers have been placed on paid administrative leave, in accordance with current department practice and policy.

Officer Jesus Turrubiates has been a police officer with the Corpus Christi Police Department for 2 years. According to police Officer Turrubiates is the sole officer who discharged his service weapon.

Officer Jacqueline DeLeon has been a police officer with the Corpus Christi Police Department for 2 years.

Officer Adrian Guerra has been a police officer with the Corpus Christi Police Department for 1 year.

This is an active and ongoing investigation being conducted by the Corpus Christi Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division.

