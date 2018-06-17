CCPD Officials are investigating a toddler who was found dead on Father's Day afternoon.

According to officials, the toddler was found dead around 2:30 P.M. in the 1700 block of Robin Drive. They blocked off the area for some time for the investigation.

This is a developing news story, check back for updates.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII