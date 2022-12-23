Residents encouraged to watch for cold-stunned sea turtles during temperature drop

If residents happen to see a cold-stunned sea turtle in the coming days, they are encouraged to call the Padre Island National Seashore at 361-949-8069.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — As temperatures across the Coastal Bend lean on the colder side -- aquatic experts are encouraging residents to watch out for cold-stunned sea turtles.

During extreme frigid temperatures, sea turtles are unable to regulate their body temperatures below 50 degrees. As a result, they become immobilized.

When that happens, they are typically found along inshore areas like canals, bays and estuaries. If they're not found and rescued quickly, they can also die.

If residents happen to see a cold-stunned sea turtle in the coming days, they are encouraged to call the Padre Island National Seashore at 361-949-8069.

