CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Two Corpus Christi girls are missing and were last seen by their mother on Saturday night around 11 p.m.

According to a Facebook post, one of the girls missing is 12-years-old, and the other is 14 years of age.

The Corpus Christi Police Department as well as the Corpus Christi Independent School District Police Department are investigating this case, and ask anyone with information to please notify them 361-888-TIPS.

According to a Facebook post, the two girls were seen entering an unknown car on Saturday night and have not been heard from since.

The two missing girls are considered runaways, police say.

