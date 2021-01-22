DPS: Two dead, one hospitalized in three-vehicle crash involving semi-truck near Premont

One passenger was also transported by ambulance to Spohn Kingsville with serious injuries but is in stable condition.

PREMONT, Texas — Two people are dead after a crash in Jim Wells County involving three vehicles, one being a semi-truck, Texas Department of Public Safety officials said.

The crash happened Thursday, Jan, 21 about 6 miles south of Premont in Jim Wells County just after 10 p.m.

DPS officials said a driver of a Ford utility van was traveling south on US 281 when the driver of a Chevy Silverado, traveling north, veered into the Ford van's lane and crashed into it head-on. The impact of the crash made the Ford van overturn on its left side, officials said.

Both vehicles came to rest partially in the left southbound lane of US 281 and the center median.

That's when the driver of a Kenworth semi-truck, going southbound, sideswiped the Chevy and hit the overturned Ford van, causing the van to skid further down the roadway. The driver of the van was partially ejected, DPS officials said.

The driver of the Chevy, 24-year old Deigo Perez of Premont, and the driver of the Ford van, 51-year-old Wuence Anzaldua of Mission, were pronounced dead at the scene. A male passenger of the Chevy was taken to Spohn Kingsville with serious injuries but in stable condition.

The road was wet, but DPS officials are still investigating why the Chevy veered into oncoming traffic.

The driver of the semi-truck was not injured.

