TxDOT to treat roads in Bee, Live Oak counties due to predicted freezing rain

Bee, Live Oak, Goliad and Karnes County bridges and overpasses will be treated Tuesday.

BEE COUNTY, Texas — Crews with the Texas Department of Transportation will work overtime Tuesday in order to make sure roads in our northern counties are safe to drive on as freezing rain is expected to hit later this evening.

Bee, Live Oak, Goliad and Karnes County bridges and overpasses will all be treated Tuesday on I-37, US 181, US 59 and US 183, TxDOT officials said in a statement.

Crews with TxDOT will also work 12-hour shifts to monitor roadways in the northern counties and "continue treatment operations as necessary."

"Due to the deteriorating weather forecast for today and tonight, motorists are urged to avoid driving in these counties," TxDOT officials said in the statement. "If icy conditions develop, travel could become treacherous."

Live Oak and Bee County will flirt with freezing temperatures tonight. There is a FREEZE WARNING and WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY in effect from 11 p.m. Tuesday - 9 a.m. Wednesday.

Temperatures aren't expected to be below freezing for long, according to 3NEWS Meteorologist Carly Smith. Impacts will be minor with a light glaze of freezing rain possible on elevated surfaces. Temperatures should be above freezing by 9 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Freezing conditions are not expected in Nueces County.

