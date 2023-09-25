Medical experts seeing rise in Type 2 Diabetes cases in children in the Coastal Bend

There continues to be a steady rise in cases over the last two decades, especially here in the Coastal Bend.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Most parents want to teach their children healthier lifestyles, but the reality is: between busy schedules, and trying to find a 'quick' dinner, some parents say it's easier said than done, especially if you have several kids.

Jennipher Garcia is a mom of five. She said diabetes runs in her family.

"We try to stay active all the time," she said. "I make sure that they eat properly, but I mean, it's really hard."

Garcia said although convenience of fast-food is supposed to be quick and easy to prepare dinner, it's not easy on the wallet.

"For the price I would have to pay for a whole family meal at a restaurant, or a fast food place, I mean it's cheaper just getting it and just cooking it at home," Garcia said.

Another Garcia family is taking meal prep into their own hands. Rachel Garcia is a mom of three.

"Even the little guy he does, he will chop my potatoes," Rachel said. "I give him the job of washing my potatoes, so he can put them in the sink. My 11-year-old over here with the chopper."

Rachel Garcia says it's not enough to show her kids what to eat but also, how much they should eat.

"Even learning the ladle, the ladle and the scoop," she said. "Those are like the quarter cup that's all they need. They can see, they scoop their plate, and the meat the size of their hand."

Pediatrician Dr. Eric Baggerman, CEO of Amistad Health, said obesity and emotion are tied together.

"Anxiety and depression, all these things leads us to things that want to make us feel better," he said. "And guess what, food triggers the limbic system."

Baggerman is also seeing patients who are not prioritizing exercise outdoors.

"The majority of the children that I check, are low in vitamin D, and the biggest reasons for that is that we're just not playing outside."

Dr. Baggerman warns diseases such as type 2 diabetes in children does not happen overnight – it is patterns of behavior over time.

"Because if you address this, so many other things get better too."