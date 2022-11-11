Veterans Day ceremonies, commemorations will be held around the area Friday

Events will be held in Corpus Christi, Portland, Kingsville, and we're celebrating by honoring photos of your veterans online and on-air.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Several groups around the Coastal Bend are honoring our nation's heroes and active-duty military this Veterans Day during several ceremonies planned.



In Corpus Christi, a ceremony presented by the Corpus Christi Mayor's Committee for Veterans Affairs will take place at Sherrill Veteran's Memorial starting at 10 a.m.



In Portland, a ceremony will take place at noon at the Portland Veterans Memorial, and the USS Lexington Museum also will have a ceremony at 2 p.m.

Meanwhile in Kleberg County, the city of Kingsville will host a parade downtown beginning at 5 p.m.

Here at 3NEWS, we asked for pictures of your favorite veterans.

Up first, we have Staff Sgt. Ricky Limas Sr., who served in the 82nd Army Airborne Infantry.

He is the father of Ricky Limas III and Gabby Limas.



Then we have Cpl. Jesus Aguirre, who served in the Army from 1950-54, and in the United States Marine Corps from 1955-59.



He also served as an Airbone paratrooper in the 187th infantry regiment during the Korean War.



3NEWS Sr. Digital Producer Haley Williams' grandfather, Roy Williams, also served at age 17.

Roy served aboard the USS Hollandia, the USS Columbus, the USS Atlanta, and USS Miami.

Finally, First Edition producer AJ Lopez shared this photo of his grandfather Abel Elizardo, who signed up when was only 19 and served from 1966-1969.



Elizardo was Army rank E-5.