Coastal Bend Field of Honor ceremony postponed due to impending weather conditions

The event has been shifted to next Friday at the Richard M. Borchard Fairgrounds.

Example video title will go here for this video

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The upcoming change in weather is already leading to events having to be postponed.

One of those, the 2nd annual Coastal Bend Field of Honor ceremony and flag posting.

According to the Nueces County Veterans Office, the weather is a concern, but also, the field is still too wet from recent rain. The event has been shifted to next Friday at the Richard M. Borchard Fairgrounds.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.

Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!

Put your name and contact information below, or email tell3@kiiitv.com, so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.